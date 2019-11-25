The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is 10 cents higher this week at $2.873 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Elsewhere this week, gas prices are relatively flat in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region, with most states seeing gas prices decrease a few cents. Pennsylvania (+4 cents) and Virginia (+1 cent) were the only states to see pump prices increase.
States in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region carry some of the largest year-over-year gas price decreases, with six state averages at least a dime cheaper than last Thanksgiving week: Connecticut (-19 cents), Rhode Island (-17 cents), New York (-15 cents), Vermont (-14 cents), New Hampshire (-15 cents) and Washington, D.C. (-11 cents). Conversely, motorists filling up in Delaware (+12 cents), Maryland (+5 cents) and Pennsylvania (+3 cents) are paying more than this time last year.
Motorists could see some small increases at the pump as we get closer to Thanksgiving and heavy travel times. An increase could also be the result of decreasing stocks in the region. The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report shows a draw of 1.78 million barrels, which brings the current total stock to 58.3 million.
This week’s $2.873 average price in Western Pennsylvania was up from the $2.770 average price during the week of Nov. 18 and from the $2.806 average price during the week of Nov. 26, 2018.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in area communities last week was: $2.867 in Altoona; $2.869 in Beaver; $2.937 in Bradford; $2.855 in Brookville; $2.804 in Butler; $2.917 in Clarion; $2.879 in DuBois; $2.857 in Erie; $2.875 in Greensburg; $2.926 in Indiana; $2.915 in Jeannette; $2.855 in Kittanning; $2.858 in Latrobe; $2.947 in Meadville; $2.869 in Mercer; $2.725 in New Castle; $2.931 in New Kensington; $2.887 in Pittsburgh; $2.794 in Sharon; $2.890 in Uniontown; $2.962 in Warren; and $2.787 in Washington.
The 49 million Americans hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday will find gas prices mostly similar, if not cheaper, than last year’s holiday. Today’s national average is $2.59, which is just a few cents over the 2018 holiday weekend average of $2.57. During Thanksgiving week last year, the national gas price average decreased by a nickel between Monday and Thursday, which could be the case again this year.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 81 cents to settle at $57.77. However, crude prices increased slightly in recent reports (about a nickel) due to reports that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners are likely to extend their current production reduction agreement through the middle of 2020. Price gains were limited by continued market fear that the trade war between China and the U.S. — the world’s two largest crude consumers — will reduce crude demand moving into next year. If trade tensions increase this week, crude prices could decrease further.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.