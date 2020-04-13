Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH FROM THE SOUTH MAINLY ON THE RIDGE TOPS. FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, WIND GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH FROM THE SOUTHWEST. * WHERE...WARREN, MCKEAN, ELK, CLEARFIELD, CAMBRIA AND SOMERSET COUNTIES. * WHEN...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. FOR HIGH WIND SAFETY INFORMATION, VISIT WEATHER.GOV/WIND. &&