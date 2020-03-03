TNS — Pennsylvania can now test for potential cases of coronavirus at a state lab in Chester County, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday.
“This is a very important step for us as we continue to work to provide timely updates to Pennsylvanians,” Levine said in a conference call with reporters.
There still have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Pennsylvania, Levine said. So far, there have been more than 100 cases confirmed in the United States and nine deaths, compared to more than 92,000 cases worldwide accounting for 3,100 deaths.
Asked about the risk of coronavirus to Pennsylvanians, Levine replied that it is “really quite low at this point,” noting that there have been 100,000 cases or more of flu in the state resulting in 74 deaths.
An approval process is ongoing for commercial labs to test for the coronavirus, Levine said. Test results, she cautioned, are not immediate though much of it depends on timing.
Nasal swab samples collected in the lab in the morning could have results by the afternoon, she said, while results for samples received later in the afternoon would probably not be ready until the next day.
Costs for the tests are being borne by the Health Department, said Levine, who added that, like other states, Pennsylvania is anticipating additional federal funding as the virus is expected to spread.
Levine, as she did last week, declined to discuss how many people are being monitored by the state for possible infection citing privacy concerns. She did say that Pennsylvania has spent about $200,000 so far responding to the outbreak, which includes the state’s command center operating seven days a week.
“Of course,” she said, “those costs will increase.”
Anyone who has traveled to countries with known outbreaks, such as China, South Korea, Italy or Iran, should expect to be monitored for exposure. People concerned about possible coronavirus symptoms should call their primary care physician and those who are uninsured or lack a primary care provider should go to a hospital emergency department.
Before visiting a hospital, however, Levine said residents should call 877-PA-HEALTH so that public health officials can notify hospitals to take precautions if the coronavirus is present.