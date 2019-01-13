New evaluation ordered in slaying during rural break-in
WILLIAMSPORT (AP) — A fourth psychiatric evaluation has been ordered for a Virginia bicyclist charged in the death of an elderly man killed with a shovel during a break-in in rural Pennsylvania.
PennLive.com reports that a Lycoming County judge cited conflicting psychiatric opinions on 25-year-old Graham Norby-Vardac and results of a 2017 court-ordered evaluation. Prosecutors said he has already been seen by three psychiatrists and in October was found capable of assisting his defense.
Authorities allege that Norby-Vardac cycled from his Alexandria, Virginia home in April 2017 but was tired and hungry and broke into an Eldred Township home, killing 82-year-old Donald Kleese Jr. and then trying to drive the victim’s car to Canada.
Norby-Vardac said he found the victim dead. At arraignment, he said “I couldn’t bring myself to kill anyone.”
Firm to shut down Pennsylvania plant, affecting 210 jobs
WASHINGTON (AP) — An international chemical company has announced plans to shut down a western Pennsylvania plant, cutting about 160 jobs and relocating 50 more.
Ferro Corp. said Friday the Canton Township plant in Washington County that produces functional coatings and color solutions will close in late 2019 or early 2020.
The Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based firm said it would also close a plant in Cleveland and “multiple” sites in Latin America, consolidating work at an expanded facility in Villagran, Mexico.
Ferro said the Pennsylvania plant, built in 1869, has become too expensive to maintain despite investments over the years. The company cited aged infrastructure and equipment, a layout hampering manufacturing and “extraordinarily high” production costs.
The Mexico plant, the company said, offers “a modern, comprehensive, efficient facility for a more sustainable future.”
