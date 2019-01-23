Coroner: Couple found dead stabbed each other in altercation
WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A coroner has ruled that a Pennsylvania couple found dead earlier this week inflicted fatal knife wounds on each other.
The (Altoona) Mirror reports that the Blair County coroner ruled the deaths of 49-year-old Sheldon Appleman and 30-year-old Cassandra Appleman a double homicide. State police said the two were found dead Monday at the Woodbury Township home.
Coroner Patty Ross said it's unclear how the altercation that led to the couple's deaths began. She said the man's wounds couldn't have been self-inflicted because of the angle of the knife entry, and an autopsy indicated that the woman likely had the knife first and used it on him. Then, Ross said, the man apparently took the knife and turned it on the woman, who had defensive wounds on her arms.
---
Death of man found frozen in pool ruled accidental
NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a missing New Jersey man whose body was found frozen in a suburban Philadelphia pool has been ruled accidental.
Prosecutors say New Hope police and Bucks County detectives responded Tuesday afternoon after the body of 29-year-old Jose Quiroz Marcial was found in the rear of a business in a construction area.
Prosecutors said the body of Marcial, who had been reported missing from his Lambertville, New Jersey home in mid-December, was submerged in ice in an uncovered in-ground pool.
Fire company personnel helped the coroner's office remove the body from the ice. Prosecutors said Wednesday that an autopsy concluded that the death resulted from an accidental drowning and hypothermia.
---
Pennsylvania takes steps to allow commercial hemp production
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is asking the federal government to approve its state plan to regulate industrial hemp growers and has given conditional approval to applicants to start growing it commercially.
The state Department of Agriculture said Wednesday it approved 84 permit applications and that the applicants have until Feb. 1 to pay a fee and sign an agreement.
The federal government last year legalized the production of industrial hemp, a commodity that's generally been barred because it is related to marijuana, even though it contains little of that drug's key psychoactive ingredient, THC.
The federal government had approved a pilot program in the 2014 farm bill to research hemp under state regulation. Pennsylvania's state plan ultimately would require all growers to register and obtain permits through the state Department of Agriculture.
---
Man convicted of murdering father sentenced to prison
POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man convicted of beating his father to death on Father's Day in 2017 faces a minimum of 24 years in prison.
Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Marchalk was sentenced Tuesday to serve 24½ to 49 years in prison. Marchalk, who called the sentence "what I expected," said he plans to appeal his conviction.
Prosecutors said the defendant beat 59-year-old Gary Marchalk to death with a baseball bat in a Barnesville home. Authorities in Schuylkill County said the defendant had been staying with his father and was supposed to enter drug treatment the following day. He was arrested several days later in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and last year convicted of third-degree murder, theft and other counts.
Gary Marchalk, a former assistant district attorney, was the husband of county treasurer Linda Marchalk.
---
Rabies confirmed in raccoon involved in altercation with dog
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Health authorities say rabies has been confirmed in a raccoon involved in an altercation with a dog in western Pennsylvania.
The Allegheny County health department said the dog involved in the incident in Upper St. Clair was up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations.
This is the first report of a rabid animal in the county this year. Last year, 25 animals were confirmed to have rabies in the county: a dozen raccoons, nine bats, two cats, a fox and a groundhog.
Rabies is a virus transmitted by an animal bite or scratch; exposures are almost always fatal when left untreated. Residents are being warned to avoid stray animals and wildlife, even if the animals appear healthy.
---
3 hospitalized after fire roars through Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fast-moving house fire in Philadelphia has left three people injured.
But it's not yet clear what sparked the blaze, which broke out around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say a 28-year-old man was being treated at a hospital for serious burns, while two other men were being treated there for smoke inhalation. But their names and further details on their conditions have not been disclosed.
Heavy smoke and fire was showing from the home's basement when firefighters arrived. But they were able to bring the blaze under control a short time later.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
---
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.