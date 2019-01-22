Center for research on
fraternities, sororities planned
STATE COLLEGE (AP) — Penn State is announcing plans for a national multidisciplinary research center on fraternities and sororities as part of an effort for change following the death of a fraternity pledge two years ago.
University officials pledged $2 million Tuesday for creation of the Timothy J. Piazza Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research and Reform, named after the student who died in 2017. Private support and university-matching funds are to provide an $8 million endowment.
University president Eric Barron said the center will allow “study of best practices and assessment in fraternity and sorority life” and provide leadership “to compel the collective change required.”
No charges to be filed in fatal shooting after chase
COPLAY (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania prosecutor says no charges will be filed against an officer in the shooting death of a man in a struggle following a 17-mile chase last month.
Carbon County District Attorney Jean Engler said the Dec. 18 shooting of 27-year-old Danny Washington of Fort Lauderdale was accidental.
State police said Beaver Meadows officers tried to stop a white van on Route 93 and the pursuit continued onto Route 209, reaching speeds of 80 mph before spike strips stopped the vehicle in Franklin Township. Police said a struggle ensued between an officer and Washington, and the officer’s service weapon discharged.
Engler called the shooting death “unfortunate” but said “Washington’s own conduct in failing to comply and physically struggling with the officers contributed to his being shot and killed.”
Homeless man in GoFundMe case extradited to New Jersey
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A homeless veteran accused of engaging in a GoFundMe scheme has been extradited back to New Jersey after being taken into custody across the river in Philadelphia.
The judge ordered 35-year-old Johnny Bobbitt back to New Jersey to face charges he violated the conditions of his release from jail while awaiting trial. Philly.com reports that Bobbitt was arrested in Philadelphia earlier this month after he failed to appear in a New Jersey court.
Bobbitt’s attorney warned his client in court Tuesday that failure to appear at future proceedings “could put us back in the same situation.”
Prosecutors allege that Bobbitt conspired with Katelyn McClure and her then-boyfriend Mark D’Amico to concoct a story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 for gas — fooling donors into contributing more than $400,000.
---
Man sentenced after plea in slaying of adoptive father
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing his adoptive father to death with a butter knife in the Philadelphia suburbs and taking out one of the 74-year-old victim’s eyeballs.
The (Pottstown) Mercury reports that 30-year-old Preston Alvin Lonnberg-Lane pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder in the March 27 slaying.
Montgomery County Judge Wendy Rothstein sentenced him to 20 to 40 years for what she called “a brutal, senseless murder.”
Prosecutors said Thomas lane was asleep when the defendant attacked him. He died two days later. Officers recovered his father’s eyeball from the floor.
Authorities said the defendant told detectives he committed the crime after snorting two bags of fentanyl. As he was escorted from the courtroom, he said to reporters “Don’t do drugs.”
---
Death penalty to be sought in rape, strangulation murder
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty against a man accused of breaking into a central Pennsylvania home and raping and strangling an elderly woman.
Forty-eight-year-old Kristopher Gartrell is charged with criminal homicide, rape, kidnapping and arson, among other charges in the murder of 87-year-old Virginia Barbour.
Adams County prosecutors say they will seek capital punishment if he is convicted of first-degree murder. They said execution is warranted because other felonies were committed, the victim would have been a witness on those charges, she was tortured and the defendant has a “significant history of felony convictions.”
Prosecutors allege that he entered the Huntingdon Township home the day before Thanksgiving, forced Barbour to give up her valuables, raped and strangled her and tried to set the house on fire.
---
