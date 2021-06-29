33 train cars derail in Pa.; no injuries, spills
GOLDSBORO, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say dozens of freight train cars derailed in Pennsylvania, but no injuries or hazardous spills were reported.
Chief Steve Lutz of the Newberry Township police force said 33 of the 133 cars on the eastbound Norfolk Southern train derailed and overturned shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in northern York County near Goldsboro.
Lutz said all of the cars were intact except for one car that contained PVC pellets. One of the overturned tanks carried crude oil, but none of it leaked, he said.
The York County emergency management office said no injuries, evacuations or environmental hazards occurred. Lutz said there was no concern about anything leaking into the Susquehanna River or drinking water.
The cause of the derailment wasn’t immediately known. Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff said the company is investigating and will complete a report for submission to the Federal Railroad Administration.
2 critical but stable after small plane crash into field
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were flown to a hospital with critical injuries following a small plane crash in a rural area of western Pennsylvania.
Emergency dispatchers in Washington County said the crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in a field in Somerset Township.
Assistant Chief Robert Cannon of Washington Ambulance & Chair Service said his company transported two people to a Pittsburgh trauma center in critical but stable condition.
State police are investigating but said no information could immediately be provided about the crash.
Allentown official charged with child endangerment
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An Allentown council member and former mayoral candidate was charged Tuesday with child endangerment after prosecutors said she took a runaway teenager to a tent encampment used by homeless people, where he was subsequently solicited for sex.
Ce-Ce Gerlach, 35, was working as a homeless outreach caseworker when she gave the 16-year-old boy a tent and other supplies, took him to an Allentown encampment known as “Tent City” and asked a resident there to look after him, according to the Lehigh County district attorney’s office.
The boy spent parts of two days and one night at the camp before another caseworker spotted him there. He told police he was solicited for sex in exchange for a cigarette, and saw prostitution and fighting, authorities say.
Gerlach was charged with endangering the welfare of children and failing to report suspected child abuse, both misdemeanors. She was arraigned Tuesday and released on unsecured bail, according to the district attorney’s office.
Gerlach declined comment to The Associated Press on Tuesday. A phone message was left with her attorney seeking comment.
Gerlach, a longtime community activist and former school board member who was elected to city council in 2019, entered the race for mayor but lost in last month’s Democratic primary.