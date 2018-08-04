SIGEL — Parker Dam and Clear Creek State Parks will be hosting new events this August. Two Sustainability Fairs, separate but similar, will showcase local and statewide businesses, agencies, and organizations who promote sustainable technologies, practices or products. Clear Creek’s fair will be Wednesday, August 22, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Parker Dam is organizing their event for Thursday, August 23, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
At both events, participants will be able to get a first-hand look at a solar generator, an electric motorcycle, and a hybrid vehicle, and will be able to ask questions on how they work and the future of the technology. A soil conservationist will be there to explain microbes and their influence on plant growth while a watershed specialist will demystify water runoff. Learn what is affecting pollinators and how our communities can find local produce and dairy products. Get a handle on what the green terms such as organic, cage free, pasture fed, and non-GMO mean for your health. Confused about our county recycling program? Want to know what people make with those old soda bottles? Someone will be there to answer those questions, too. A forester will be on hand to explain management ideas and programs for woodlot owners. Children can participate in activities and youth can ask questions about careers in the sustainability field.
For more information, or if you or your organization would like to be part of the fair, contact Sylvia Rensel, Sustainability Major & Intern at Parker Dam State Park 814 765-0630, or Suzann Rensel, Environmental Educator at Clear Creek State Park, 814 752-2368.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With at least three days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
