HARRISBURG — In addition to responding to crashes and disabled vehicles during Winter Storm Harper last weekend, Pennsylvania State Police troopers also enforced commercial vehicle restrictions authorized by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Commercial vehicles were banned on most interstates and the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning Saturday afternoon. The restrictions were announced 24 hours in advance to allow drivers to prepare. The commercial vehicle ban was lifted as weather and conditions improved.
“Restricting high-profile vehicles during dangerous weather conditions helps to not only prevent traffic crashes, but also keep the highways clear for plow trucks and emergency vehicles,” said Major James Basinger, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol. “Statewide, troopers responded to 86 percent fewer commercial vehicle crashes compared to Winter Storm Avery, which struck Pennsylvania November 15-16, 2018.”
Troopers issued a total of 993 citations and 222 warnings to drivers who disregarded the commercial vehicle ban. Pennsylvania state law grants the governor the ability to modify the vehicle code during a declared emergency.
A citation for failing to observe travel restrictions during a state of emergency carries a fine of $300 plus applicable court costs.
