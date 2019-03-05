HARRISBURG — In response to Winter Storm Scott, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) troopers responded to disabled vehicles, crashes, and helped enforce the commercial vehicle restrictions implemented by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and PA Turnpike to keep travelers safe.
In anticipation of the winter storm, restrictions were announced on Friday and implemented through Sunday. Following the storm, commercial vehicle restrictions were lifted on Monday as conditions improved across the state.
“The Pennsylvania State Police continues to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the PA Turnpike, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to appropriately restrict roadways in an effort to reduce commercial vehicle crashes and prevent injuries,” said Maj. James Basinger, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Patrol. “The team effort between agencies is used to keep the roadways open throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
Due to fewer restrictions placed on commercial vehicles and roadways, a reduction in enforcement numbers was noted. Troopers still issued a total of 245 citations and 14 warnings to drivers who disregarded Sunday’s commercial vehicle restrictions.
By comparison, during Winter Storm Harper (Jan. 19-20), troopers issued 993 citations and 222 warnings. During Winter Storm Maya (Feb. 12) they issued 827 citations and 59 warnings.
During Harper, there were a total of 12 crashes, six of them on restricted roads; during Maya there were 47 crashes, 17 of them on restricted roads; and during Scott, there were 20 crashes, eight on restricted roads.
A citation for failing to observe travel restrictions during a state of emergency carries a fine of $300 plus applicable court costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.