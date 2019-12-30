HARRISBURG — Pennsylania State Police responded to 376 crashes and made 179 arrests for driving under the influence during the 3-day Christmas holiday from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26.
Troopers did not investigate a single fatal collision over the midweek holiday, a welcome change from last year's Christmas period, which saw six people killed in five separate crashes investigated by state police.
In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers isued 1,885 speeding citations, 181 seatbelt citations and 17 child safety seat citations.