RIDGWAY — The Pennsylvania State Police wish to inform motorists that PA Code 67~Chapter 175: Equipment Standards; prohibits any motor vehicle from operating on Commonwealth roadways with tires that have any portion of the tread surface projecting beyond the body line.
Motorists stopped for operating a vehicle with tire tread projecting beyond the body line will be cited and pay fines and costs totaling over $100.00.
Additionally, vehicles with tire tread projecting beyond the body line will not pass the Pennsylvania Annual Inspection.