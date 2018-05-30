Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.