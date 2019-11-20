HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania state Sen. John Yudichak of Luzerne County, long seen as one of the most moderate members of his caucus, announced Tuesday that he is leaving the Democrat Party and will remain in the Senate as an independent.
Senate Republican leaders announced that he would caucus with them going forward, giving the party an effective 28-21 margin, with one vacancy.
Yudichak, in a statement Tuesday, said that he felt increasingly under pressure to conform to certain ideological restrictions in order to remain a member of the Democrat Party.
“Working outside the confines of an extremist political ideology is the foundation of my political career in Harrisburg, and it has helped me serve the people I care about the most — the people of northeastern Pennsylvania, Yudichak said. “Regrettably, political extremists in both political parties fail to see the value in building relationships and strengthening our institutions of government. These ‘purist’ politicians, instead, are driven to serve the insatiable appetite of social media sites that need outrage and hate to garner interest and engagement.”
Citing his 20 years in the Legislature between the House and the Senate, Yudichak insisted that he has always made it a priority to seek bipartisan solutions rather than automatically hewing to the Democratic Party line.
“When important legislation is advanced, I do not ask if a Democrat or Republican sponsored the bill; I ask how will the new law help the people of Pennsylvania,” he said. “Today, ‘purist’ politicians demand that you choose a battle camp. You must pass their litmus test, and declare if you support ‘us’ or ‘them.’”
In a statement following word of Yudichak’s departure, Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa disputed the idea that complete orthodoxy was required to remain a Democrat.
“This Democratic caucus and the Democratic Party as a whole promotes a ‘large tent’ approach, and we welcome debate and diverse opinions within our membership, and will continue to do so,” Costa said. “We’re extremely disappointed to see Senator Yudichak turn his back on those values and his Senate colleagues who have supported him since his first election to this chamber in 2010.”
Republican lawmakers, poised to see their already strong majority further cemented by Yudichak’s move, praised his decision.
“I congratulate Senator Yudichak on the difficult decision he’s made, and I know it was a heartfelt one on his part in the best interest of his constituents,” Sen. Gene Yaw said in a statement. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with John on the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee for several years, and we’ve always had a productive relationship. We certainly welcome him as a member of our Caucus.”
Yudichak’s departure echoes the switch of longtime U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, who famously changed from the Republican Party to the Democrat Party ahead of the 2010 elections. Specter’s move was lauded at the time by Democrats while being criticized by Republicans as a betrayal. Specter went on to lose in the Democratic primary to retired U.S. Navy Adm. Joe Sestak.