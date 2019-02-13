Some parts of Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget address are being rejected out of hand by the Republicans who control the Legislature, and deservedly so.
That is good.
Wolf wants to impose new taxes for energy conservation, education and roads, bridges and sewers.
“Nope,” say Republicans.
They are correct. New programs are needed, but should be financed by cutting pork, outdated programs, handouts to businesses and other vote-buying.
Every year, Pennsylvania’s spending increases.
Wolf wants a general fund budget of $34.5 billion, an increase of about 2.5 percent.
But the general fund is just one of Pennsylvania’s spending documents. Overall, Pennsylvania spends north of $50 billion a year — increasing each and every year.
The politicians we elect because they promise smaller government, limited government and less government seem to never actually deliver on those promises.
So the Legislature ought to concoct a general fund budget of, say, $34 billion. Where should the $5 billion cut be made? Let the legislators figure that out. That’s why those folks in the Legislature make $100,000 a year or more.
However, on one point, Wolf does suggest food for thought.
It is probably time for Pennsylvania to increase its minimum wage from the current and outdated $7.25 an hour, an amount that has not changed in a decade.
Spendthrifts suggest $15 an hour. That would be ridiculous.
Wolf wants $12 an hour; still too much. But an increase to $10 an hour or so is acceptable.
Why argue in favor of an increase that is certain to reduce the number of available jobs?
Simple.
This should be done at the state level, not at the federal level.
Federal minimum wage increases apply equally to metropolitan New York City, to rural Mississippi and faraway Hawaii and Alaska. That is ridiculous.
Having states experiment with tailored wage levels allows the emergence of “best practices” that can be copied — and “bad practices” that can be avoided.
The range of living costs within Pennsylvania is narrower than in the country as a whole. So let’s have a debate in Pennsylvania, and see whether a consensus can be reached.
“Harrisburg” is still “Big Brother,” but it is less onerous than “Washington.”
— Denny Bonavita
