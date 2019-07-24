The festivities surrounding the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball State Tournament kick off Friday evening with the 56th Annual Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, which be held in the gymnasium of the Roy H. Hunter Activity Center at DuBois Christian School.
Doors open to the public at 5 p.m., with the Hall of Game inductees making their entrance and taking their seats at 5:30 p.m. The eight teams competing in this year’s championship will then enter at 5:35 before the night’s program officially getting underway with a welcoming by John Fritz, a past Western Section Commander.
This year’s Hall of Fame induction class features five people — Robert Bozzuto (Greensburg), Jason Bush (Latrobe), Jack Kochu (Pottstown), Edwin Lawrence (St. Petersburg, Fla.) and Mike Ryan (Indiana, Pa.), who is currently the manager of the Altoona Curve.
The actual hall of fame ceremony is scheduled for approximately 6:45 p.m. Following that, Jonathan Wiest, the Director of Pennsylvania American legion Baseball, will present a special award called the “American Legion Graduate of the Year.”
This year’s recipient is Neil Walker, a graduate of Pine-Richland High School who started his Major League Baseball career with his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates. Walker, who is currently playing for the Miami Marlins, will not be in attendance. Instead, his father Tom Walker will be on hand to receive the award for his son.
The events at DuBois Christian School are scheduled to end around 8:20 p.m., when the teams and Legion dignitaries will head directly to Showers Field for an opening ceremony where all eight teams will be introduced according to their matchups for opening day action on Saturday.
A free concert by The Ride will then be held to close out the night before action on the field gets underway at 10:05 Saturday morning.
The festivities Friday night at Showers Field, including the concert, are free to anyone who wants to attend.
The Hall of Fame banquet also is open to the public, but you must have a ticket in hand to get in the door. A limited number of banquet tickets ($20 each) are still available, and those wishing to attend can contact Barry Abbot, Chairman for the Pennsylvania American Legion (PAL) Baseball State Tournament, for tickets at 280-2017.