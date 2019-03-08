HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry released its employment situation report for Jan. 2019 recently.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from December to 4.1 percent. The national rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.0 percent. The Pennsylvania unemployment rate declined by one-half of a percentage point from Jan. 2018.
The estimated number of Pennsylvania residents working or looking for work, known as the civilian labor force, was up 10,000 over the month. The number of employed Pennsylvanians rose by 14,000 to a record high of 6,194,000. The number of unemployed residents was down 5,000 from December to its lowest level since it was matched in April 2007. Unemployment has not been lower since December 2000.
The estimated number of jobs in Pennsylvania, referred to as total nonfarm jobs, was down 500 from December’s record high to 6,030,200 in January. Highlights from this month’s jobs report include:
- Total nonfarm jobs increased from December in six of the 11 industry supersectors.
- The largest movement was a decline in education & health services, down from a record high.
- Leisure & hospitality jobs rose to a record high level.
Over the past 12 months, jobs increased 0.8 percent in the commonwealth with gains in seven of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services had the largest volume 12-month gain. Nationally, jobs were up 1.9 percent during this timeframe.
