DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 34F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 34F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.