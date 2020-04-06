HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s new $100 million relief fund for small businesses impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic is already exhausted, officials said this week.
The COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program (CWCA) provided loans up to $100,000 to businesses with 100 or fewer employees to cover operational costs in the three months prior to the statewide shutdown order implemented March 23.
As of Tuesday, nearly 900 applicants had requested more than $75 million in relief, said Dominique Lockett, spokesperson for the Department of Community and Economic Development.
She encouraged small businesses apply for federal disaster loans administered through the Small Business Administration, instead. The program offers loans up to $2 million with a 3.75 percent interest rate for small businesses and a 2.75 interest rate for nonprofits.