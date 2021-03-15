The Freedom Index scores how our U.S. representatives and senators have voted on recent bills. It is a sad, sad situation!
The latest report shows that only 25 of the House’s 435 members and only 2 of the 100 senators voted according to the oath they took to uphold Constitutional requirements.
Politicians vote the way the wind blows and the money flows. Statesmen vote to follow the law of our nation — the Constitution, which is based on freedom, justice and truth.
Very sad? No! Disastrous!
JANET SERENE
Mayport