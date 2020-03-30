Dear Gayle,
I’m just wondering what you are doing while this virus is going around.
— Sudden Homebody
Dear Homebody,
That is the shortest letter I have received to date. I thought about how to answer you, and I am not sure how to put this, but, well, not much, yet the days go by well, so I must be doing something more than I’d given thought to. My phone stays rather busy, I know that. I do wish that you had told me how you are passing the time, and how well that is going. While we are all different, so we have differing interests, it seems to me that the good self amusers would be doing best right now. I give thought at times to how I will view this time when some years have passed and I am looking back on it. It would be nice if I were to have accomplished something I would later remember. Then again, merely having all of us survive it seems worthy of remembering.
Dear Readers,
After several people had said to me over the past three weeks that they believed that coronavirus Covid-19 had already passed through our area weeks to months before, and certainly before more than a handful of Americans had even heard those virus-identifying terms, I began to recall having been ill at the beginning of February.
I awoke with a sore throat on the first, but it did not seem so bad that I would not go to work anyway. Later at work, I began a brief time with a fever. I recall wondering how high it might be, but was feeling too ill at that point to leave my desk to go to the nearby medical facility to find out. I felt a gripping sensation around my rib cage, and felt far more congested suddenly than I have ever felt from a cold or allergies. For a while, it was hard to breathe, yet I coughed even more than my usual allergy coughing. Some people in the outer office called in at me to ask if I were going to live. I told them I did not know why I was coughing so much more than usual, but I was sure it would be fine soon.
Privately, I struggled to decide if I should call an ambulance; I was convinced that I might very well die right there at my desk. I thought about how awful it would be for any others who would find me dead. For as busy as my office often is, I was amazed that no one seemed to have need of me for a long period of time. Near the end of my workday, I phoned my evening job site to call off.
Next morning, I awoke still ill, so called off at the day job. I lived in bed. I stayed home from church on Sunday. By Monday, I dragged what was left of me into work. In time, I got better, and put the whole illness behind me.
Then descriptions of coronavirus started to surface, and I began to recall my days of being so sick. Had Covid-19 really gone through our area? Might you have had it? I read that 80 percent of people who get it improve at home with no formal medical intervention. Sadly, I also read that people who have had it now have antibodies to keep themselves from getting it again, but that those antibodies may be the kind that fade away in about six months, so survivors might be able to catch it all over again and to continue its spread.
I do not believe the experts know much for certain, but we do know how contagious it is, and that it has worse effects on some, especially, but not limited to the elderly, and that hospitals dealing with hundreds of cases coming in all at once can quickly become overwhelmed and ineffective. That is why, for as annoying as it is to do so, our best option is to comply with the directives we are given for staying safe. If we doubt this, there are YouTube videos from China that explain it well. Take care out there.
