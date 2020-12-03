The Steelers selected Alex Highsmith in the third round of this year’s draft to be the eventual replacement for Bud Dupree, who is going to become a free agent after the season ends. They just didn’t think Highsmith would have to play this early.
With Dupree suffering a season-ending knee injury in the 19-14 victory against the Ravens, the Steelers will turn to Highsmith to become the starter for the remainder of the year. It’s the second time this season the Steelers have lost a starter on defense, and it’s the second time they will be calling upon a young and inexperienced player to fill the void.
When Devin Bush suffered a knee injury in Week 5, the Steelers turned to Robert Spillane to take his spot. He has played well as a replacement, and the defense remains among the best units in the NFL. Now it’s Highsmith who will be looking to keep the defense on track without Dupree.
“I’m just as comfortable and confident as I was in Robert Spillane when we called upon him, or Kevin Dotson when we called upon him,” coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday afternoon, one day after the Steelers beat the Ravens to improve to 11-0. “That’s life in this business. Those guys work behind the scenes every day very diligently to prepare themselves for these opportunities, not only in terms of knowing what to do, but always preparing themselves in terms of conditioning when we ring their bell, and we are ringing Alex Highsmith’s bell now. It’ll be exciting to see him respond to it, but it will also be exciting to watch his growth because growth is associated with experience. And no doubt in coming weeks he will be gaining a lot of that.”
The Steelers have enjoyed tremendous production from their outside linebackers this season. Dupree has eight sacks and T.J. Watt has 11. They were well on their way to both registering double-digit sacks in the same season for a second year in a row.
When a reporter suggested Watt’s production might tail off with Dupree’s pass-rushing presence on the right side of the defense, Tomlin wasn’t buying it.
“I don’t think T.J. Watt gets assistance from anyone in terms of his quality of his play,” he said. “T.J. makes his plays. I don’t think that’s going to be an issue at all. Guys like T.J. don’t depend on anyone.”
Highsmith has only played 128 snaps on defense this season, but he did get his first sack in Dallas, and he snagged an interception in the win in Baltimore last month. In his senior season at UNC-Charlotte, he had 15 sacks and 21 1/2 tackles for loss.
It was that kind of production that attracted the Steelers to Highsmith when they had an opportunity to draft him with the 102nd overall pick. And when the Steelers play Washington Monday he’ll get his first chance to prove he can continue to produce in the NFL.