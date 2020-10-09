Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers broadcaster and former player Tunch Ilkin has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Ilkin announced in a video released via his church.
Known often as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS is a degenerative disease that gradually takes away the power for your brain to control your muscles. According to webmd.com, eventually the condition causes difficulty breathing, which is what often leads to the death of those afflicted with ALS.
Although the average life expectancy is reported at less than five years, some have been known to live with ALS for more than a decade or longer. Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason was diagnosed more than nine years ago, for example.
“I want to fight this thing with the help of… God,” Ilkin said in the video posted to the Twitter account of The Bible Chapel, a non-denominational church with several locations in the Pittsburgh area. “I’m not going to lie down and take this lightly.”
In 95% of cases, the cause of ALS is unknown.
Ilkin, 63, played 13 seasons for the Steelers before one final NFL season with the Green Bay Packers in 1993. An offensive tackle, he was twice named to the Pro Bowl. Only 10 players in Steelers history have played more seasons for the franchise; Ilkin is also in the top 20 in career Steelers games played (176).
The first native of Turkey to play in the NFL, Ilkin went into broadcasting after retirement and joined the Steelers radio network team in 1998. He’s been alone in the booth with Bill Hillgrove since Myron Cope’s retirement in 2005, although longtime Ilkin friend Craig Wolfley is a prominent voice during the broadcasts, too.
Ilkin said his symptoms are not yet significant enough that he has abandoned his longtime routines of lifting weights four days per week or taking an hour-long “prayer walk” through Mt. Washington every morning. He’s also jumping on a trampoline 30 minutes per day.
“One of the medications I’m taking makes me tired mid-morning,” Ilkin said during the video discussion with Bible Chapel senior pastor Ron Moore. “But after lunch I am picking up steam. There are times that I get fatigued, and there are times I get energetic.”
Ilkin has been on Steelers broadcasts this season, and there is no indication that will change going forward.
Ilkin lost his wife, Sharon, in 2012 after a battle with breast cancer.
Ilkin said he was initially diagnosed at UPMC Presbyterian, but had the diagnosis confirmed at the Cleveland Clinic.
A devout Christian, Ilkin is an active part of his church’s Men’s Ministry.
“I have been locking arms with these guys, teaching a class on Wednesday night, and we’ve grown close,” Ilkin said. “That is what we do, life together, and we do challenges together.”
In the video, Ilkin relayed that a friend from his church called him after hearing of the diagnosis.
“He said, ‘What can I do for you,’” Ilkin said. “I said, ‘Pray. I need prayer.’”