They were commonly referred to in terms such as “flanker” and “split end,” but more recently the Pittsburgh Steelers delineated roles for their wide receivers by using titles such as “X” and “Z.” For the layman among us, it’s common to use “slot” and “outside.”
No matter the terms, there is one style of label that most definitely does not fit Steelers receivers. No one, during a given week, can tell you who is the “No. 1” or “No. 2” or even “No. 3” or “No. 4” wide receiver.
“You just never know,” JuJu Smith-Schuster said Sunday, “whose turn it is to ball every week.”
Perhaps that never was more apparent than during the Steelers’ 27-24 victory at the previously-undefeated Tennessee Titans. The wide receivers who “balled” in Nashville barely made an impact during the prior week’s win.
And the two wide receivers who provided most of the production in that 38-7 victory against the Cleveland Browns contributed almost nothing statistically against the Titans.
It was the latest example of an offense that is as diversified and multiple as it is deep.
“What’s fun,” quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said, “is that we have a lot of guys who contribute to us winning.”
The first six games of the season have showed the Steelers offense lacks a true alpha receiver. And considering the Steelers are undefeated and rank in the top five in the NFL in scoring, that isn’t a bad thing — particularly in the wake of the messy divorce from the last definitive WR1 ( Antonio Brown).
Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington have taken turns at being the most-targeted receiver. All four, also, have led the Steelers in catches (or tied for the lead) during a game so far this season. And all but Washington have taken a turn as the Steelers’ leader in receiving yards.
“Oftentimes, we’re willing to let the opponent determine who the hot hand is,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “So we’re just trying to distribute the ball. We’ve got a bunch of capable men.”
Tight end Eric Ebron, too, led the Steelers in catches, yards and targets (tied with Washington) during a Week 3 win. That means the Steelers, in a manner of speaking, have five No. 1 receivers. Putting aside the tight end in that group, the other four are wide receivers who have been taken during each of the past four drafts between the 49th and 66th overall picks.
Against Cleveland last week, Johnson was out because of a back injury, so Claypool and Washington shined. Smith-Schuster was limited to four targets and catches of just 1 and 5 yards, Claypool had four receptions for 74 yards and Washington had four for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Seven days later, Claypool and Washington combined for two targets, one catch and minus-2 yards. The lone reception was on a jet sweep by Claypool in which he fumbled. (Claypool did, though, draw a third-quarter pass interference penalty that extended a drive that ended in a field goal).
The statistical stars among the Steelers wide receivers corps against the Titans were Smith-Schuster (nine catches for 85 yards) and Johnson (nine catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns), who suffered a minor ankle injury late in the contest.
Roethlisberger insisted there was “not at all” any prior intent of emphasizing those two in the gameplan.
“We try to maintain balance and ... spread it around,” Tomlin said. “Maybe (the Titans’) attentions were elsewhere because (Johnson) hadn’t been on recent video. But we just tried to take what the defense gives us.”
