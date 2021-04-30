Who are any of us to argue with Franco Harris, the greatest running back in Steelers history?
This was Franco to CBS Sports on the eve of the NFL draft Thursday night, before the Steelers made Alabama running back Najee Harris their No. 1 selection:
“If he’s available, I would like to see another Harris in the backfield. We need a running back. I can’t tell you how disappointing it was last year, we get to within the 5-yard line going into the end zone and we’re throwing all the time. We’re not pounding it in there and having running backs do their thing. We need a running back that can really make a difference. This Harris kid is a tough kid. I feel he could really make a difference.”
From Franco’s lips to Kevin Colbert’s and Mike Tomlin’s ears.
The pick of Harris was hardly surprising. Colbert and Tomlin had made it clear the past three months that their primary offseason goal was to improve the Steelers’ run game, which was the worst in the NFL last season. They could have done it by taking an offensive lineman Thursday night, which is the way I would have loved for them to go. They might have had an interesting decision if Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw hadn’t gone to Minnesota on the pick before theirs. They also could have taken highly regarded Alabama center Landon Dickerson but probably wisely backed off because of his two major knee surgeries and history of ankle problems.
So that left Harris, the best running back in the draft. He was a better choice than Clemson’s Travis Etienne, who went to Jacksonville on the next pick, because he is a more complete back. Harris is a power runner, to be sure, the kind of guy you would think would be able to convert those third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 situations that sabotaged the Steelers’ season in 2020 with James Conner and Benny Snell Jr. toting the ball. But he also is a superb receiver out of the backfield and is an excellent pass-blocker on blitzes. Beyond all of that, you have to like his pedigree. He was the sixth Alabama player taken in the first round Thursday night.
It’s not hard to imagine Harris becoming Ben Roethlisberger’s new best friend.
Harris becomes just the sixth running back chosen in the first round by the Steelers in 50 years. The previous four — Rashard Mendenhall, Tim Worley, Walter Abercrombie and Greg Hawthorne — weren’t all that successful. But the first of the bunch, the 13th overall selection in 1972, turned out OK. The franchise built a Super Bowl dynasty around him. He made it to the Hall of Fame.
The other Harris, of course.
Najee Harris is going to need some help if he is to make history repeat itself. The Steelers still need to get that offensive lineman — preferably a tackle — in the second or third round Friday night. As of now, Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner are their unproven starters. They also need a center to replace retired Maurkice Pouncey. It’s hard to imagine them going into the season with J.C. Hassenauer — yet another player from Alabama — or B.J. Finney as their starter.
I’m not the only one who thinks an offensive line makes a running back every bit as much as a back makes for a successful ground game.
“I share that feeling across the board,” Steelers Hall of Fame guard Alan Faneca said this week. “I’ve always told the guys, if we don’t do our job, no one else can do their job whether it’s throwing the ball or running the ball or catching the ball. If we don’t do it, nobody else gets the chance to shine and do their thing. If we don’t do it, the defense is left out on the field a lot longer. In my opinion, the offensive line is kind of where everything starts for the whole team. It’s just how it is. Nothing else can happen.”
Harris fills a big need for the Steelers, but Colbert and Tomlin still have plenty of work to do.