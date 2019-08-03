Getting reps at free safety during this training camp? That’s nothing to Mike Hilton. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ slot cornerback the past two seasons, Hilton was highly recruited to SEC colleges as a running back.
“I got (to Ole Miss) and kinda realized in looking at the other college backs,” the 5-foot-9 Hilton recalled this week from Saint Vincent, “that running back wasn’t going to be in my future.”
So it was only days into his freshman training camp that Hilton — all 175 pounds of him at the time — was moved to defense. By Week 2, he was getting playing time. A month later, he was starting in the SEC.
“He got into the game,” said former Mississippi teammate Donte Moncrief, now a receiver with the Steelers, “and he just started making big plays. Everybody was all like, ‘Crap, who was this little guy?’ ”
Hilton had two sacks of eventual Heisman winner Johnny Manziel and a forced fumble in his first start, Oct. 6, 2012.
“And he just continued to make plays after that,” Moncreif said. “And I knew, by the time he was a sophomore, I was like, ‘He will play at the next level. I know it.’ ”
The only question was finding a team willing to take a chance on Hilton — and it deciding where to play him. The answers, respectively, were “the Steelers” and “nickel cornerback.” But despite Hilton’s size (no returning player from last season has a lower official listed weight; only slot receiver Ryan Switzer is shorter), the ol’ running back still lives inside Hilton.
“At running back, you are used to getting hit,” Hilton said, “so you get used to that physical feeling. And me being a gritty guy, when I switched to defense, I just knew tackling was going to be one of my strengths — and it’s working well for me.”
Well enough that the Steelers aren’t afraid to experiment with deploying Hilton elsewhere. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler is an ardent believer that his safeties must be good tacklers, unafraid of contact. So that the Steelers have put Hilton on their unofficial depth chart at free safety is a compliment to what they think about it.
Though Hilton is more of an emergency option at safety — a spot the Steelers are thin at, and one where starter Sean Davis has missed the past few practices because of a finger injury — it’s not one at which Hilton feels out of place.
“Oh, he can play it,” starting strong safety Terrell Edmunds said. “He’s a hard worker who puts everything on the line for his team. A guy who’s willing and able to do anything. He can play multiple positions.”
Hilton sure can. Over his four-year college career, he started games at all five secondary positions. During September of last season, too, Hilton took practice reps at safety when Davis was nursing an injury.
Still, don’t expect that to be where Hilton ends up, barring multiple injuries at free safety, if for no other reason than Hilton is too valuable and entrenched as the nickel.
“He’s one of the best slot corners in the game,” Moncrief said.
It’s true that No. 2 nickel back Cameron Sutton has had a strong training camp, which should come as a relief to the Steelers because he is the only realistic option in the slot if Hilton is unavailable.