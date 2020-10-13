The biggest test of the season awaits the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field, and coach Mike Tomlin can’t be more excited.
After winning their first four games against teams with a combined three wins, the Steelers will face the 4-1 Cleveland Browns.
It is the first AFC North game of the season for the Steelers, and it will come against a Browns team that has won four in a row since a season-opening loss against Baltimore.
“We love being in the kitchen,” Tomlin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “AFC North ball is in the kitchen. It’s hot in the north.”
The matchup will present several storylines. The Browns haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 2003, and it will be the first time Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett has faced the Steelers since he conked Mason Rudolph on the head with quarterback’s helmet last November.
Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the season. Tomlin, though, said he has moved past the incident and doesn’t want his players being reminded of it, either.
“There really is no message,” Tomlin said. “My day-to-day existence kind of relays that message. There is a lot on the table to this game in reference to stakes. They are a 4-1 team. We’re trying to remain undefeated. We’re not looking for that low-hanging fruit or reality TV storylines.
“This is a big game here in 2020.”
Tomlin said the Steelers must be cognizant of Garrett’s presence on the field. Garrett is ranked second in the NFL with six sacks.
Maurkice Pouncey, who was suspended for two games last year after scrapping with Garrett in that Nov. 14 game at Cleveland, left the Steelers’ 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday with a foot injury.
Tomlin said Pouncey could be limited in practice early in the week. Pouncey typically takes off Wednesday as a veteran’s day of rest.
“I don’t know if it will jeopardize his playing ability,” Tomlin said of Pouncey.
Tomlin also indicated that wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who injured his back in the fourth quarter of the Eagles game, could play against the Browns. He wasn’t so sure about right guard David DeCastro, who exited in the first quarter with an abdominal strain. If DeCastro can’t start, rookie Kevin Dotson will make his second NFL start.
Fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and safety/linebacker Marcus Allen (foot) could return to practice this week after missing the game against Philadelphia.