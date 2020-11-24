Boomer Esiason was a really good NFL quarterback and is an even better NFL analyst. But even the best make mistakes from time to time. Did you hear Esiason, on the CBS halftime show Sunday, refer to the terrific, juggling catch on the sideline by the Steelers’ “ Diontae Washington?”
I laughed but then caught myself.
The Steelers have so many good receivers that it is easy to mix them up.
Diontae Johnson made the play that Esiason referenced, doing a nice Antonio Brown imitation by pulling in a 23-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger at the Jaguars 1-yard line, outfighting cornerback Tre Herndon for the ball. But it just as easily could have been James Washington. Or JuJu Smith-Schuster. Or Chase Claypool.
I’m feeling pretty smart for writing the following sentence on these pages after the opening-game win against the New York Giants:
“I’m not sure Roethlisberger’s receivers this season won’t end up being his best group.”
Even I get one right once in a while.
“The strength of our pack is the pack,” coach Mike Tomlin has said.
Roethlisberger picked up on that thought Sunday after the 27-3 win against the Jaguars ran the Steelers’ record to 10-0.
“I’m blessed to have such a fun, skilled group. I enjoy working with them. I enjoy communicating with them at night through videos and texts. I joke that they keep me young. They really are a selfless group that really believes in each other. I think they’re genuinely happy for each other. They just want to win football games. ...
“We feel like we’ve got a lot of looks, a lot of different ways we can move guys around and put them in different spots. I give those guys a lot of credit. They do what they’re supposed to do and they make plays.”
Roethlisberger repeatedly has referred to Smith-Schuster as the team’s No. 1 receiver. That is not surprising considering Smith-Schuster had a combined 169 catches for 2,343 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2017 and 2018 and was the Steelers’ MVP in 2018. Roethlisberger has gushed about everything from Smith-Schuster’s toughness to make a first down to his knack for always being in the right spot to his joy when one of the other receivers scores a touchdown or has a bigger statistical day.
“The grizzly veteran of the group,” Tomlin called Smith-Schuster, who had his 24th birthday Sunday.