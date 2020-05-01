PITTSBURGH (TNS) — James Lockhart, a defensive end from Baylor, became the final member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ free agent class to sign his contract, finalizing his deal Friday.
Lockhart is the 10th undrafted free agent to sign with the Steelers in the aftermath of the NFL Draft last weekend.
A redshirt senior, the 6-foot-2, 263-pound Lockhart began his college career at Texas A&M but transferred to Baylor after two seasons. As a senior, he had six sacks and 31 tackles.
For his career, Lockhart played in 43 games, making 16 starts.