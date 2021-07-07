We at the Redbank Valley Public Library hope you had a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend!
If you haven’t been to the library lately, we have added a few things.
We now have a small section of books for sale in the back of the library, and you can purchase one of your favorites for a minimal price. At any given time, we have books, but also can have audio books, CDs, DVDs, records, VHS tapes and games for sale too. Stop in for a look at our selection.
We also have iPads in the children’s section and are in the process of putting learning games on them for the children to play with. We also have boxed learning games for preschool-aged children. Ask about borrowing them at the circulation desk.
•
Summer Reading Quest is going on now, but it’s not too late to join the adult or children’s programs. Please call for further information.
The children’s program is on Thursday afternoons. Flyers are available at the library with the dates and times, and they are also posted on the calendar on our website at rvlibrary.org.
Adult Summer Reading classes for July are on July 6 and 22. July 6 will be a free ceramic painting class with Dot at 6 p.m. July 22 will be a free class on Libby and Overdrive, our online platform for borrowing books. It starts at 6 p.m. as well.
•
Book Club has changed their meeting dates for July and August. July’s will be on the 14th at Porchview Winery, and August’s will be on the 11th at Porchview Winery; both at 6 p.m. July’s book is titled, “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley. We look forward to seeing you there!
•
There will be a Ceramic Painting class on Thursday, July 16 at 6 p.m. for anyone who is interested. This is not part of the adult Summer Reading program.
Garden Gnomes are what we will be painting, but there is usually a variety of items if you’re interested in something else. There are examples of ceramics in the library if you would like to see some of the items.
•
This year, we are planning our first Purse Bingo Bash. It will be Friday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at the library or from board or staff members for a donation of $30 each. Your ticket entitles you to win any of the prizes on it without being present. However, you must be present to win any of the bingo games or other raffles that will happen at the event.
Free food and beverages will be provided, as well as two wine tickets for those age 21 and older.
We hope you will join us and enjoy this event! All proceeds benefit the library!