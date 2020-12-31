Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will begin in the mid to late morning hours on Friday, New Years Day. The mix is expected to change to mostly freezing rain and continue into Friday night with around a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Scattered power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&