CLARION TWP. – Route 1009, Stoney Lonesome Road, is scheduled to close next week as part of the Stone House Bridge No. 1 replacement project in Clarion Township.
The road will close for one full day beginning Sunday, Aug. 5, at midnight, between Siverling Road and Route 1007, Greenville Pike. It is expected to reopen at midnight on Monday, Aug. 6. The work is weather dependent, and may be rescheduled for Aug. 7.
The bridge carrying Route 1007 over a tributary to Bush Run is being replaced with a box culvert. Other work will include paving, drainage, guiderail upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.
Motorists should expect congestion and delays on Route 1007 between Interstate 80 and Route 322 in heavy traffic volume periods. Traffic on Route 1009, Stoney Lonesome Road, will also be impacted.
This nearly $1.4 million bridge replacement project is being constructed by Francis J. Palo Inc., and is expected to be completed by the end of August.
For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.
