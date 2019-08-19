I am at the age where I could be called a late-career writer, shuffling off into the land of tea parties and pet parades. I’m not sure how I feel about that, but there’s no way to turn back the clock. On the other hand, those of us who move a little more slowly these days have a knack for finding the grace notes in life.
Sometimes, when the clock isn’t ticking quite as fast, a writer has a chance to sit down and actually hold a conversation beyond “just the facts, ma’am.” This is where I find the grace notes most of the time.
Take last Saturday’s Clarion County Garden Club’s flower show. Josh asked me if I would cover it for the L-V and, being an obliging sort most of the time, I said I would. And then the mental fun began.
Fashions have changed dramatically over the past 50 years, but I still had a mental image of shopping for white cotton gloves and a big hat with silk flowers around its crown. It’s a look that wouldn’t have worked for me at the age of 14, let alone 64.
Fortunately, the theme for the show was Down on the Farm. I decided to go with my usual utilitarian denim, French-inspired striped T-shirt and flipflops. This garb tends to work better for a woman prone to standing on chairs and climbing into balconies for better photo angles, because a long flowing pastel skirt would have gotten in the way.
I shouldn’t have worried. Gone are the days of stuffy matrons hobnobbing over cups of scalding tea, pinky fingers held delicately aloft.
So, who did I find wandering around the exhibit space in Trinity Point Church of God’s basement?
I sat down beside an elegantly dressed lady who I had noticed when finding a spot to park my camera bag. She was still there when I went back to retrieve it, and I noticed an inner light that intrigued me. And this is how I met Nellie Arner.
Nellie told me of the flower shop and greenhouse that she and her husband had owned and operated in Rimersburg. As a teenager, I seldom went over to that part of the county unless it was for a sports competition, and I then left the area for college. Rimersburg was undiscovered territory.
She and I talked of this and that, of flowers and life eternal. I found out that she is a year older than my mother.
I visited my mom later that day and mentioned this amazing lady I had met. As it turned out, Mom and Nellie had attended church camp at Cherry Run when they were teenagers 75 years ago. I’m not surprised.
My mother doesn’t get out much these days because of mobility problems. But even though she was not in attendance, it seemed as if she were trailing right behind me, hobnobbing with people as she went.
I was semi-interviewing someone when Sandy Newell hove into view, one of Mom’s long-time buddies from church and the thrift store in New Bethlehem. We talked of this and that, and then I mentioned that Mom would love to have her stop by the house for a visit.
I admired a lovely variegated Swedish ivy setting on one of the tables and was overcome by an urge for a few cuttings from it. Being a somewhat well-mannered newsie, I went looking for its owner rather than pinching off tendrils and sticking them in my pocket. That kind of behavior gets a person branded “barbarian.”
As it turned out, the owner of the ivy was none other than Sandy Gahagen, someone I knew by name but had never met. A retiree from a local bank, she knew my mother well and asked about her. I could have been an infamous international criminal and still gotten my cuttings just because of that.
And then there was Leann Ishman, president of the garden club and owner of a huge metaphorical green thumb. She was a year ahead of me in high school and I don’t think we ever interacted that much. It was only after returning to the Redbank Valley that I got to know her a little better.
People forge common bonds over all kinds of things. Knitters are prone to striking up conversations with anyone holding a ball of yarn. Gardeners do much the same over a pot of green growing things.
I sometimes joke that my work for the L-V is my social life. Maybe it isn’t that much of a joke. What starts off as a writing assignment often turns out to be a badly needed grace note.
One of those grace notes when I first came home several years ago was reconnecting with Bobbie Andrews, my former home-ec teacher when I was in junior high school. I thought I would send her a special wave this week, relying on her daughters Sally and Susan to read my column with her.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
[EDITOR’S NOTE: Sue’s column was written before the passing of Bobbie Andrews on Monday, and we chose to leave in the final paragraph as a tribute to Bobbie, an amazing lady who was always a great friend to those of us at The Leader-Vindicator. Her obituary can be found elsewhere in the L-V.]