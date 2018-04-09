It’s all my fault. I talked about spring weather last week, and what happened? Ma Nature done snowed on our heads the other night, a couple of fluffy inches rather than a genteel springtime dusting.
After looking at some long-range forecasts made shortly after Groundhog Day, I discovered that the pesky rodent was right on target. Don’t look for temperatures to turn balmy anytime soon.
Readers know of my slight obsession with the weather. I can’t help it. I used to blame it on “The Wizard of Oz,” but extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer cured me of my tornado phobia.
Knowledge is power, you see. After watching a few hours of Reed’s former Discovery series, “Storm Chasers,” on YouTube, I now know that I am unlikely to be assassinated in my sleep by a twister. This knowledge stuff is pretty powerful, so I thought I would kick things up a notch.
As a devotee of amateur radio for more than a decade, I became aware of an organization that sometimes works hand in hand with hams, Skywarn. Imagine my delight when I found out that the Strattanville fire company is hosting a basic Skywarn course on April 14, and yet more delight when I discovered that both introductory and advanced classes are available all over our area.
I suspect that these and other classes have always been offered locally. There just seem to be more of them these days and they are better publicized. That is a very good thing for everyone.
Since January, I have taken part in a Stop the Bleed workshop, a town meeting about human trafficking and a seminar on active shooters in public places. I hope I never have to use any of this new knowledge, but bad stuff happens to good people.
Last fall, The L-V and its sister publications up the road ran a special section during National Fire Prevention Month. We contributors poked and prodded fire chiefs to open up about the manpower shortages that most departments are facing. They are short-handed and looking for fresher and younger members.
Funding for law enforcement agencies, not to mention ambulance companies, is spread rather thinly. If there is a problem, it may take a while until someone is able to come to your rescue. Meanwhile, your new skills may save a life.
The take-away from last week’s active-shoot seminar was simple and brief.
“What should I do when XYZ is happening?”
“Anything. Do anything because it works better than doing nothing.”
Whenever I go to one of these events, it is always well attended. Audience members for the most part appear to have Grecian Formula as a passing acquaintance, but Lady Clairol enthusiasts tend to be somewhat scarce.
Heroes, for want of a better word, come in all sizes, shapes and ages. You might be all of five-foot-nothin’, but you can still call 911, shepherd others to safety, apply a tourniquet or watch the skies for ominous clouds.
It may not take a village to raise a child, but it does take one to pick up the slack when resources are scarce. Regular folks, with some appropriate training, can help fill in the gaps when emergency responders are occupied elsewhere. Training is often free or very low-cost.
We have stormy weather ahead of us, folks. It’s time to batten down the hatches.
There are those who might tell us that preparing for a bad day shows a lack of faith or is a display of paranoia. I tend to be rather humble in that regard, admitting that I don’t always know what God has in mind for me or those around me. I worry more about sins of omission, and I learn everything I can so that I’m not judged and found wanting in some way.
That is enough of my explaining why I seek out training. This week’s take-away, with apologies to Rick Capozzi, is to do something, anything. See something, say something.
We all count, whether muscular firefighter or Lady Clairol devotee. Life has a way of putting you in unlikely circumstances, and you could well be that one person who makes all the difference.
Except to Punxsutawney Phil, apparently. The woods on Beautiful Lookout behind my house are still white with snow this April morning.
The Frosty Freeze between Brookville and Sigel put out a hit on the rodent a couple of weeks ago. The hitman missed.
Later, the Monroe County sheriff put out a warrant for Phil. Missed again. Better luck next year, fellas.
The good news is, stormy weather doesn’t last forever. Springtime, I love you. You’re always six weeks away.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]
