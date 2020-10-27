I’m a health care worker. I drive the same route to work every day, so I know exactly how much gas I need. I recently planned to stop in Brookville for gas.
When I arrived at the BP station at the TA travel center on the boulevard, I realized I had forgotten my wallet. I went in and asked the clerk, Tina, if she could manually enter a debit card number because I had it memorized. She said no.
I didn’t have enough gas to get to work or back home for my wallet. Tina offered to lend me 10 dollars. She didn’t expect anything in return except her 10 dollars, but I decided she deserved recognized for saving me that day.
COVID-19 has me feeling stressed and overwhelmed at work, and she made the start of a bad day better.
Americans are divided politically. We are also in the middle of a global pandemic that has negatively affected countless lives. The silver lining here is that you can still find kindness and common decency in a complete stranger, and that is extremely refreshing in times like these.
Ben Carnahan
Brockway