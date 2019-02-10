Erie region taxpayers are familiar with legal loopholes that have allowed public officials and employees to retain lucrative taxpayer-funded pensions even after being convicted of committing crimes related to their work or representing what would seem to be disqualifying moral failures.
That was the case, for example, with a former Girard teacher, the late Gregory Yarbenet, who retained his more than $3,000 monthly pension even after he was sentenced in 2003 to serve more than a decade in prison for molesting two female students.
The Yarbenet case led to important legislative reforms championed by former state Sen. Jane Earll, of Fairview Township, R-49th Dist. Certain sex crimes were added to the list of offenses triggering public employee pension forfeiture.
And yet, more than a decade later, gaping loopholes endure. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 2018 identified more than 200 people who continued to receive pension benefits from the Public School Employee Retiree System even after earning criminal convictions, including felonies or losing their professional certifications because of misconduct.
The latest legislative push to reform public pension forfeiture guidelines came after a 6-5 vote by the State Employees Retirement System board in late 2017 to restore pension payments worth more than $20,000 a month to former state Senate Minority Leader Robert J. Mellow, who had pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge in 2012. Mellow, a Lackawanna County Democrat, had been accused of using taxpayer-funded staff to do campaign work, but he successfully argued the specific crime was not enumerated under the state’s pension forfeiture law.
The legislative fix would seem simple. Both the House and Senate advanced legislation in 2018 that would close the loophole, but neither got to the governor’s desk. On Monday, the Senate again raised hopes for action, voting 49-0 to pass a bill that would strip pension benefits from public officials who are found guilty of or plead guilty or no contest to felony crimes related to the office they hold.
“At a time when public pensions are wreaking havoc on state and school district budgets, it’s unconscionable taxpayers must continue to fund lifetime benefits for those who commit felonies on the job,” DiSanto said, according to Pennlive.com. Of course.
This marks a good step that the House should take up. It also seems narrowly tailored. What about a plea to misdemeanor charges that should be disqualifying, but are not enumerated in the statute or the situations highlighted by the Post-Gazette? Educators who commit sex crimes, for example, can retain their pensions if the crime did not occur on the job or involve a student.
More work remains to be done. Stripping public pension benefits from public employees who commit work-related felonies should be an easy place to start.
