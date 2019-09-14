PORT ALLEGANY — The Elk County Catholic football team used a strong first half to knock off host Port Allegany, 35-7, Friday night to get back to the .500 mark on the season at 2-2.
The Crusaders scored all 35 of their points in the first half, setting the PIAA mercy rule into effect to start the third quarter. With the clock rolling, the only second half score came on the final play of the third when Port’s Howie Stuckey caught a 39-yard pass from Drew Evens.
Other than that, it was all Crusaders — especially in the first half when they racked up their 35 points. Sam Kaul and Raivis Bobby powered the ECC ground attack as they combined for286 of the Crusaders’ 352 total yards of offense.
Kaul did most of the that damage with 216 yards on just 12 carries, He scored on a 67-yard TD run in the first quarter and an 80-yard TD jaunt on the second quarter. Bobby opened the scoring on a 5-yard run in the first quarter.
Elk County also scored on a 2-yard TD run by Leo Gregory and an interception return for a score by John Wittman — both in the second quarter. Wittman’s pick came on third-and-9 at the ECC 45 with 1:45 left in the half. The ength of Wittman’s return was not available.
The Gators finished with 238 yards of offense, with Stuckey accounting for half of that with five catches for 119 yards. Evens finished 11 of 23 passing for 125 yards.
Elk County returns home Friday night to play Union/A-C Valley (3-1).