CLARION, Pa. — Scoring early and often, the Clarion Bobcats scored four times in their first five possessions and made that fast start hold up in a 28-15 win over Brookville at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium Friday night.
The Bobcats hiked their record to a perfect 4-0 while the Raiders dropped to 1-3 with their third straight loss. By the time the Raiders got some things going offensively and were able to stop the Bobcats, it just a matter of too much too early.
Logan Minich led the charge for the Bobcats, running for 172 yards on 21 carries, scoring twice on runs of 10 and 62 yards while opening the game’s scoring with a 7-yard TD pass from quarterback Archer Mills.
“We got Logan rolling again and we’re going to try to see if we can get him rolling in the second half, both of those guys (Sam Minich),” said Bobcats head coach Larry Wiser, who referred to some cramping issues holding them up.
Mills was effective throwing the ball as well, completing 12 of 16 passes for 134 yards. Sam Minich caught seven passes for 79 yards.
“It was a running game tonight and Archer threw key passes there on short yardage plays,” Wiser said.
Sam Minich’s 1-yard run with 25 seconds left before halftime put the Bobcats up comfortably at 28-0 and a Mercy Rule running clock scenario appeared to be just around the corner.
But that didn’t happen. The Raiders, limited to 40 yards of offense and just four first downs in the first half, managed to move the ball with sophomore Robert Keth who was making his first start at quarterback in place of the injured Jack Krug. He wound up completing 16 of 27 passes with two touchdown passes, both to Ian Thrush, and two interceptions.
The Raiders started the game in the wing-T offensive set, but went nowhere.
“We were trying to put the guys in the best situation to be successful,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “We thought we would be able to handle them up front with our big guys and that didn’t quite happen, plus Robert being back there for the first time, we were trying to shorten the game. The downside of that is that we can’t sustain drives and with our regular offense, we’re making the game longer for them. There were two theories to that.
“In the second half when we came out and opened it up, I thought Robert, for three days at quarterback, I thought he did really well.”
The Raiders scored off a Clarion turnover when Kyle MacBeth’s interception of Mills on the opening possession of the second half led to a Raiders 91-yard, 12-play scoring drive finished off with Keth’s 9-yard TD pass to Thrush.
Two turnovers and a stalled drive at the Bobcats’ 10 over the next three possessions kept the Raiders from making it more interesting. They scored with 70 seconds on the clock when Keth found Thrush again on a 4-yard pass.
The Raiders were able to blank the Bobcats in the second half, forcing them to punt four times.
“We challenged them at halftime,” Park said. “Coming in, we wanted to try to do some things. We felt we were getting pushed around in situations we shouldn’t have. I thought we gut-checked ourselves pretty good and they accepted the challenge and I thought they played really good football the second half.”
“They came in and ran a completely different defense than we anticipated they were going to run,” Wiser said. “They ran a 5-3, got outside but I’m not sure why we couldn’t keep going outside. … For this team to get better each week, we have to maintain ourselves the entire football game, not just the first half. It was great in the first half, but disappointing coming out in the second half. I’m not taking anything away from Brookville. They made some nice adjustments. I give them credit for whatever they were doing.”
Both teams play again this Friday. The Raiders host Karns City while the Bobcats travel to St. Marys.
