COUDERSPORT — Coming off a tough loss at Punxsutawney Wednesday, the St. Marys girls basketball team put together a dominant first-half performance Friday in a 35-24 victory at Coudersport.
The Lady Dutch jumped out to a 10-3 lead after one quarter before outscoring Coudy 20-7 in the second quarter to take a commanding 30-10 lead into the break.
St. Marys carried that defensive effort into the second half, but as well as the Lady Dutch shot in in the first half — particularly the second quarter — the opposite was true over the the final 16 minutes.
The Lady Dutch managed just five second-half points, getting third-quarter hoops from Lauren Eckert and Samantha and a lone free throw by Kaylee Muccio in the fourth.
Coudy outscored St. Marys, 14-5, in the second half, but the Lady Dutch’s strong first-half performance was enough to come away with the 11-point victory.
Muccio and Eckert led what was a true balanced scoring attack for St. Marys. The pair were two of five Lady Dutch players to score five points. The others were Britney Shaw, Allison Schlimm and isabelle Caskey. All nine St. Marys players who hit the floor scored at least two points.
Roselyn Page led Coudy (10-3) with a game-high nine points.
St. Marys (12-2) travels to Warren on Monday.