BROOKVILLE — Recognized at Monday night’s meeting of the Brookville Area School Board were the students who were selected for the Student of the Month and Extra Effort awards for May. Also recognized were the Teachers of the Month.
Students are nominated by their teachers, who consider academic achievement or improvement in selecting award winners.
The awards are presented by math teacher James Overly, advisor for Renaissance STARS (Students Taking Action for Responsibility and Success) at the high school, “in recognition of some of the wonderful and really great things that our students and teachers are doing.”
Students of the Month
Student of the month certificates for May were presented to: Moriona Ruffolo, seventh grade; Riley Reiter, eighth; Calvin Doolittle, ninth; Zack Kiehl, tenth; Amanda Wolfe, eleventh; and Elissa McNeil, twelfth grade.
Extra Effort Awards
Selected to receive the Extra Effort Awards for May were: Gracie Carey, seventh grade; Carson Weaver, eighth; Abby Keth, ninth; Faith Park, tenth; Cameron Hooven, eleventh; and Mark Mayhew, twelfth grade.
Teachers of the Month
Recognized as the Teachers of the Month were Kim Thomas, elementary music, and Andilynne Kalkbrenner, high school reading.