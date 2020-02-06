TITUSVILLE — Visit the historic Tarbell House for three public teas served by student re-enactors from Titusville High School this spring. The Tarbell House, located at 324 E. Main St. in Titusville, is the fully-rehabilitated 1870 home of pioneer investigative journalist Ida M. Tarbell.
Guests are invited to interact one-on-one with a young Ida Tarbell and her contemporaries as they transport participants back to Oil Boom days with a delicious, multi-course tea prepared by additional volunteer faculty and students from Titusville High School. Menu and exterior and interior decorations will vary each month.
The teas will be held on the following three Fridays: March 13, April 17, and May 8. Each tea is to begin at 4 p.m., with guided house tours to follow the meal.
Reservations are required as space is limited. Please call Oil Region Alliance at (814) 677-3152, Ext. 121 or e-mail jgorman@oilregion.org. There is a fee to participate, and proceeds benefit the Tarbell House.
For additional information about the Tarbell House or to schedule other group tours or private events, contact the Oil Region Alliance. The non-profit Alliance owns and operates this historic property as part of their preservation and educational programs within the Oil Region National Heritage Area.