BROOKVILLE — Recognized at last Monday night’s school board meeting were the students who were selected for the Student of the Month and Extra Effort awards for May. Also recognized were the Teachers of the Month.
Students are nominated by their teachers, who consider academic achievement or improvement in selecting award winners.
The awards were presented by math teacher James Overly, advisor for Renaissance Stars at the high school, “in recognition of some of the really great things that our students and teachers are doing.
In presenting the awards Overly said he has received more than 200 e-mails, nominating over 400 students for the awards. “I have only scratched the surface of the wonderful students we have at the high school. I wish I had enough certificates to give everybody one. Literally hundreds of students are nominated througout the year. Know that this is just the very tip of the iceberg.”
Students of the Month
Student of the month certificates for May were presented to: Lauren Brown, seventh grade; Ella Zimmerman, eighth; Creed Knepp, ninth; Megan Mealy, tenth; Aaron Briggs, eleventh; and Stacie Gray, twelfth grade.
Extra Effort Awards
Selected to receive the Extra Effort Awards for May were: Riley Reiter, seventh grade; Porter Kahle, eighth; Warren Corbett, ninth; Griffen Wolfe, tenth; Madison Neiswonger, eleventh; and Elizabeth Wyant, twelfth grade.
Teachers of the Month
Selected as the May Teachers of the Month were Ann Fritz, fifth-grade teacher, and Kris Johnson, high school special education.
