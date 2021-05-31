BUTLER – A Butler Community College at Cranberry student, with ties to the New Bethlehem area, recently became the youngest graduate of the school’s Class of 2021.
Julianna Bonnett, 19, of Zelienople received an associate degree in graphic design from BC3 at Cranberry.
During her time in college, Bonnett was twice named to the BC3 president’s list, and twice to the dean’s list.
She is the daughter of Michael and Shelly Bonnett of Zelienople, who both grew up in the New Bethlehem area.
Her grandparents are Linda and Larry Bonnett of Fairmount City, and Esther Shrecengost of Putneyville and the late Robert Shrecengost.