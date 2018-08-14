BROOKVILLE — Three seasoned Brookville Area High School Marching Band Students sat down with the Jeffersonian Democrat to talk about band camp, music and more.
Seniors Luke Heckman and Payton Brosius and Junior Marcy Schindler each began their musical journey in fourth grade during elementary school. Heckman plays the trumpet, Brosius plays flute and piccolo and Schindler plays clarinet and is one of the marching band’s drum majors.
What do you like the most about band?
Brosius: When it comes to band camp it’s meeting all the new freshmen and seeing what talents they bring to the table, having everyone mesh together. Every year its a new band, new people. Seeing how they can perform.
Schindler: Like performing together and rehearsing and pushing ourselves to see just how good we actually could be if we all worked together and listened to each other.
Heckman: I like the way of expression via music. It is a way to convey emotions and feelings that you might have and it really brings a bunch of different people from all different areas around the school and community together, whether they want to enjoy or perform.
What do you see as a challenge this year?
Brosius: It’s definitely a breeze. As juniors and seniors, we’ve obviously done this quite some time.
What do you see as an overall challenge for the band this year?
Brosius: Patience and good attitude. It’s really easy to become frustrated especially when we have to go back over, touch up some things we might have messed up. I feel like sometimes the freshmen and even myself, you can get discouraged but you got to keep your head high and hold your own.
Heckman: I feel that amidst all the challenges that we have as a band with the different ages; we only have a couple of trombones, the brass section is smaller than it has been in years past, just being able to practice your music on your own that way when we get to rehearsal we can fine tune things and work on things a lot better. Something I’ve noticed with this incoming group of Freshmen is they are very attentive to when you tell them ‘hey, Mr. G. says to play something a certain way.’ They listen and they take it to heart. They try their best and try to improve constantly.
Schindler: I think the hardest part is just adjusting to the incoming Freshmen. It’s a different group of people and they all have to learn what we already know like marching and all that. But they’ve done like a really good job adjusting to all the new things.
Brosius: They’ve been phenomenal.
What are you learning this year with band camp?
Brosius: Obviously the seniority. We’re seniors now and we have a lot more responsibility than in previous years. And with that comes maturity. You have to set an example for them. If they see that you’re slacking or you don’t want to do this or that it’s going to discourage them from doing and listening to Mr. Grabigel. You really have to set an example and keep a positive attitude.
Different type of challenges in transitioning to concert band with freshmen?
Brosius: Obviously marching band is new to them but they’ve all been in concert band. With that, I know personally as a freshman it’s very hard to transition from playing really loud, projecting your sound, being outside, versus coming into concert band. It’s a lot more professional, put together. You have to adjust to playing indoors. It has its own set of challenges and standards that you have to meet.
Heckman: I believe the biggest change between marching band and concert band is the sound we need to produce and the music that we play. For the most part, with marching band you think big, brassy sound, a full reedy woodwind sound.
Which is a good sound but when you transfer over to concert band a lot of times you have warmer tones and then you can break off into chamber groups where you have may five or six people playing together to make those chords. And then you have different jazz ensembles. So concert band brings a wider opportunity for music, not that marching band really limits that.
What was the hardest thing when you transitioned to marching band?
Brosius: It’s completely new music. When you’re out on the field you can really only hear yourself, you have to project your sound,. You have to play confidently. That’s a huge thing. It’s really hard to be able to march, know where you’re supposed to go, watch your leaders, your drum majors, your upper classmen and play at the same time. You’re juggling a lot. I think this is the best group of freshmen we’ve had in a long time. They are amazing. They caught on so quickly. They sound great. And like Luke said they are very attentive and they take everything and they apply that. I definitely think it’s going to be a good year.
Is a week long enough for band camp?
Brosius: No. You definitely do need a couple of days to learn how to march, to get adjusted to things. It’s such a short span of time that by the time you get that stuff down you’re automatically thrown into drill. It’s you stand here, you march here, you do this, you throw it all together. It’s coming along good but I just feel you need an extra couple of days or a week even to really hammer that out and get everything set.
Schindler: I think one of the things that helped was Mr. G. had a pre-camp for 9th graders so they learned a lot of basic things that they needed to know before they started marching. So that saved a lot of time.
Heckman: You can’t ever say that a piece of music is ever finished, that goes with marching as well because nothing is ever perfect.
As these three students talked the passion they have for music is readily seen. They agreed that band is an amazing opportunity for students and opens a lot of different horizons for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.