CLARION — Students at Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, Cranberry, DuBois, Redbank Valley, Valley Grove, Clarion University of PA and Penn State Extension in partnership with Riverview IU#6 are working on a Google Expeditions Beta project called “Love Where You Live.” Through the Pioneer Program beta project, students will create virtual reality experiences of their communities that they will share with other participating schools around the world. Google provides a 360 degree camera, tripod, and a phone to the participating schools to capture their images for the tours. Google is also providing access to the private virtual reality tour builder website, which is currently in beta and will be publicly released in the fall.
Students and teachers already have some ideas about what they would like to feature in the tours, but they are interested in hearing suggestions from others in the community. Community members are invited to submit their ideas through an online form at https://goo.gl/forms/SI9cKEwbZIvZRGuw2.
Many schools around the world already use Google Expeditions on mobile devices in virtual reality viewers to give students virtual field trip experiences, from swimming through coral reefs to exploring Machu Picchu, from visiting Antarctica to soaring with the International Space Station.
Making a virtual reality “world” for the first time has been designed to be easy, said Jennifer Holland, the lead program manager for Expeditions and G Suite for Education. “If you know how to type, you’re good to go.” Holland also stated, “We picked the theme, ‘Love Where You Live,’ because we thought it’s important to communicate in these times and could lead to a better understanding of the world.” Holland, a former teacher who has worked for Google for the past ten years, “wants to empower students to be the ‘change makers’ in their community.”
Riverview IU #6 is excited to be part of the “Love Where You Live” Expeditions Beta program and look forward to receiving your feedback to help the schools select what they will highlight in virtual experiences of the community. For more information or questions contact Kelsi Wilcox Boyles kboyles@riu6.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.