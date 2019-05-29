DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Thunderstorms early with fog developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early with fog developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.