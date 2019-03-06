Today

Mostly cloudy. Low near 10F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low near 10F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.