In Afghanistan, we succeeded — and we failed. In Iraq, we succeeded — and we failed.
Nineteen years of American troops in Afghanistan and seventeen years of American troops in Iraq have accomplished military objectives.
Al Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden, launched the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacked plane attacks on the New York City Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington, plus a passenger-thwarted third plane attack probably aimed at the Capitol or the White House.
We got revenge, as we should have.
Today, Al Qaeda is a splinter group, its identity fading amid a welter of terrorist organizations. Bin Laden is dead, killed by Americans while hiding inside fake-friend Pakistan. And Afghanistan has been warned: Allow attacks on us from your territory and we will devastate you.
Today, Iraq is another failed state, de facto split into Kurdish, Sunni and Shiite regions, enabled only by troops from the United States and a few allies to have overthrown an Islamic State domestic rebellion. Its cruel dictator, Saddam Hussein, is dead, hanged by Iraqis with American assent.
Iraq has been warned: Threaten to attack us, and we will devastate you.
So we succeeded. No other region, it seems, wishes to have the United States military launched against it.
But the idea of the George W. Bush administration to impose Western-style democracy in those countries from the top down has utterly failed.
Today, Afghanistan and Iraq are failed tribal areas, not nations, their economies in ruins, many of their people nearly destitute — as many of their people have been, for centuries.
Not enough are willing to risk death, which is a necessary risk, to change their ways.
So now, Western troops are leaving both countries, basically saying, “You are on your own,” just as, nearly a half-century ago, we left Vietnam, dreams of imposing democracy similarly shattered.
Has the American sacrifice of our troops’ lives and our treasure been worth it?
In one sense, no. We stayed too long, spent too much, saw too many of our people killed.
But in another sense, yes. Iran, a country whose Islamofanatical government hates us, does not attack us.
It received the messages we sent after 9/11 in Iraq and Afghanistan: Attack us, and we will devastate you.
That is not worth everything that we have spent, sacrificed and lost.
But it is worth something. We buy peace, not by appeasement, but by our own strength.
— Denny Bonavita