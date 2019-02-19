Such a deal, as the Jewish sometimes sarcastically say, and such a deal the border deal isn’t that President Trump and those that stand with him don’t like and think a lousy deal.
Of course, the witch Pelosi with her poisoned apples of impeachment and no wall for Trump and her appeasing progressive Democrats and RINO cohorts are again pleased with themselves for not giving in to the President and also confident he won’t counter with a government shutdown this time around. But to the victors of this no border deal go the spoils for immigration and the ground being laid for socialism sounds a death knoll for the grant Republic established in the days of Ben Franklin who challenged, “if you can keep it.”
It is my undying hope that more of the persistent liberals will wake up to reality and quit turning off their alarm clocks. Ahoy liberals, awaken to reality and we conservative patriots will welcome you aboard.
Footnote: Written and spoken as it should be from an old sailor and conservative patriot and those that stand for a Great America.
DICK “SMOKEY”
STOVER
West Newton
