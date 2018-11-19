FRANKLIN – Sugarcreek Festival of Arts and Crafts, sponsored by the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25, at the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department Hall in Franklin.
This is a holiday tradition started 40 years ago.
The kitchen will be open selling soups and sandwiches.
Admission and parking are free.
